YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – Yantis ISD went to Facebook to announce that a 9th-grader died in a crash on Wednesday.

“As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this loss and together we will continue to support each other through this difficult time,” YISD said in a Facebook post.

The district has asked for the community to keep the student’s sibling, who is also a current student at YISD, in their thoughts and prayers.

An account will be set up at City National Bank in Yantis to help with expenses.