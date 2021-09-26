Yesterland Farm returns for fall with more rides, family fun

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Fall has arrived and Yesterland Farm is back.

“We have a big sunflower patch as well as tons and tons of pumpkins, mums and a corn maze,” Kama Bozeman, the owner of Yesterland Farm said.

The farm’s busiest time of the year calls for more food and rides. Several of the rides are antique which is was where the name Yesterland came from.

“We want our children to experience the same old fashioned fun that we did and it’s just great to rope that back in,” Bozeman said.

Bozeman mentioned that none of Yesterland Farm would be possible without her crew or as she calls them, her “farm-ily.”

Team members like Tom Paine have brought the farm to life.

“I’ve worked a lot of places in my life,” Paine said. ” I’ve owned my own businesses and this is the most fun place I’ve worked.”

Bozeman said it takes around 160 employees and counting to run Yesterland Farm.

“I can have the coolest farm ever, but if I don’t have the best team in place that makes the experience what it is and why we have such a fabulous team,” Bozeman added.

Every year, the Yesterland “farmily” grows and Bozeman said her goal is to make sure everyone is smiling and having fun.

“That is such an honor to be part of people’s fall tradition,” Bozeman said.

Yesterland’s fall season will run from Sept. 18 through Nov. 7.