TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Just in time for the summer, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Tyler has expanded with a 130,000-gallon mega water zone. The new area features a multilevel play structure with water slides and interactive play features, a family pool and a family spa tub.

There is also a new restaurant on-site next to the pool area that serves hamburgers, chicken, pizza, ice cream and snacks.

“We are really becoming a vacation destination for families throughout northeast Texas,” said Kyle Mohler, general manager of the park.

Several other new amenities at the park include an arts and crafts building and a gem mining area. To go along with the new features, the existing attractions include a miniature golf course, laser tag, a jumping pillow, a fishing pond, a maze and several sports courts.

Photo courtesy: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park

For anyone looking to spend the weekend at the park, there are RV sites and a variety of cabin rentals for large groups.

The installation of new RV sites and cabins are also in the works.

“We are getting more and more families that want to camp with their extended families and friends, so we are installing more RV sites as well as new and larger rental units to accommodate them,” Mohler said.

The park is located at 5583 FM 16 East, and the Ranger Station and Registration Station are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and quiet hours are from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. For more information visit their website and Facebook page.