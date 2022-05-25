WARNING: Explicit language is used in the video.

UVALDE, Texas (KETK) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke interrupted Gov. Greg Abbott’s speech in the wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting.

During Abbott’s speech, O’Rourke approached the stage and started confronting the officials. Watch the full exchange above.

The shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde left at least 19 students and two adults dead. Officials have not yet officially released the names of the victims, but families are coming forward to identify their loved ones.

The shooter, who Abbott identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, is also dead. The governor said he was killed by responding officers.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who defeated O’Rourke for a senate seat in 2018, called O’Rourke an “embarrassment” while another man screamed that O’Rourke was “a sick son a b****.”

O’Rourke then was guided out by security and spoke to reporters outside.