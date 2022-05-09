MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – More than 100 East Texas college students got unexpected news at their graduation on Saturday.

Wiley College, a historically Black liberal arts college located in Marshall, surprised its students with news of a generous anonymous donation.

“You are debt free. You do not owe the college a penny,” Wiley College President & CEO Herman J. Felton, Jr. said. “If you have a balance, you had a balance. You no longer have a balance.”

The announcement was met with cheers by graduates and their guests alike.

The estimated total balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 is $300,000. Now, that money is paid and these new Wiley graduates can move forward without worrying about college debt.

“Our commitment to our students goes beyond their time while they are enrolled. We are constantly communicating with donors to assist students in these ways so that they can begin their after-college experience with less debt. We are grateful for this anonymous donor who will assist the students in paying off their balances to Wiley College and help us achieve institutional goals of graduating our students with little to no debt .” – President Herman J. Felton, Jr., J.D., Ph.D.

Wiley College has reduced its tuition in past years to $17,500, according to a press release, as the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on student’s ability to pay off their balances.

Looking forward, Wiley College is getting ready for its Sesquicentennial Celebrations as they mark 150 years beginning in July.