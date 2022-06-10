TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Mayfair building has stood proud in Tyler since 1927, and it has become ingrained in the hearts of many locals.

Locals like Ronny Anderson played the drums for the first time in the 60’s in the Mayfair. Now, he is the president of Friends of the Mayfair, an organization dedicated to preservation of the historic building.

“Think of that when you are a kid, to come into a building and you get to come back to the same building,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he can remember attending weddings and events in the Mayfair as a child.

“I saw Bo Diddley, I saw Sonny James, and some other people,” said Anderson.

This building has housed a number of big names through out the years like Elvis, Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton to name a few.

“Personally, with the history being back here, like I said in 1960, I’ve been involved with this building. To see this, it’s such a great venue for all kinds of music, entertainment, everything that the city of Tyler– this is something that will fill a gap between the old Harvey Hall being torn down and, say, the Cowan Center,” said Anderson.

The Mayfair was also used for boxing matches, WWII soldiers USO events and even Texas Rose Festival royalty.

“You have to be careful with your history, because you can’t rebuild history, but you can preserve it and you can save it, and that’s what this is all about.” -Ronny Anderson

Anderson hopes to see the whole Mayfair Building redone, but hopes they can preserve the original character. On Wednesday, the Tyler City council officially voted to move forward with plans to restore the historic Mayfair building.

“I really do think it will be a draw for tourism in Tyler,” said Ashley Washmon with Historic Tyler.

That’s why Ronny Anderson wants the Mayfair building to be a place East Texans can be proud of.