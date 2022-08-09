TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD is cracking down on vaping in schools, they announced Tuesday.

In a media release, the district said it has installed “vape detectors” at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center with the message to students, “you will get caught.”

While traditional smoke detectors typically don’t pick up on vapor, vape detectors claim to monitor the quality of air and detect vaping chemicals in indoor environments.

The district said it is also tightening its policy regarding vaping. In Tyler ISD’s 2021-2022 student and parent handbook, it states that students are prohibited from having or using any type of tobacco product, e-cigarettes or any vaping device while on school property or while attending an off-campus school-related activity.