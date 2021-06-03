You’ll be able to enroll in TSA PreCheck next month at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you’ve been wanting to get pre-enrolled in TSA PreCheck, you’ll be able to do so in East Texas during a week long period next month.

The mobile enrollment center will be at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in the commercial terminal building from July 12 through July 16.

You can schedule an appointment to complete the background check and fingerprinting process.

Getting pre-checked will speed up your security experience. You wouldn’t have to take off your shoes or take liquids and electronics out of your carry-ons.

Getting pre-checked can save you time at the airport. In May 2021, TSA says that 97% of PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes.

For more information, visit the TSA’s webpage linked below: