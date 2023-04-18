TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Fine arts teachers were recognized in Tyler on Tuesday night for going above and beyond in the classroom by Young Audiences of Northeast Texas.

They celebrated the achievements of teachers around the area at Willowbrook Country Club.

This is the twelfth year for the organization to host the Arts in Education Awards banquet.

A panel of professional artists and community members selected six educators to honor.

“Students who have a high concentration of arts… and we know that it gives them that sense of community,” said Amy Baskin, Executive Director of Young Audiences of Northeast Texas.