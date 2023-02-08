WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Many people talk about Patrick Mahomes’ ability on the field, but he is also inspiring to those who hope to follow in his footsteps right in his hometown.

“It’s pretty awesome to think that I’m living in the same town as one of the best quarterbacks in the league,” said Mahomes fan, Bryson Terrell.

Mahomes makes and executes plays that seem impossible and this encourages children that they can achieve anything from a small East Texas town.

“It’s pretty cool to see him on his journey and all the success he’s had in the NFL,” said Terrell.

Terrell said the connection is that much greater because he and Patrick also share the love of baseball.

“I’ve always looked up to Patrick, that he’s so successful in all of the sports and how he had a hard time choosing because he was so great in three different sports,” said Terrell.

Not only does Terrell embrace Mahomes daily, but his mom also does by selling Kansas City Chiefs swag at her boutique, Lace Tribe Boutique.

“This is his hometown, this is where he’s from, he does so much for his community so it’s awesome to represent him and cheer him the whole way,” said boutique owner, Tatum Ludolph.

Her store is selling out fast and Ludolph said people from Kansas City drive down for her gear.

“It’s crazy, it’s fun. We are under a lot of pressure getting stuff out, and meeting people from all over is fun,” said Ludolph.

She said the late hours and constant restocking is well worth it to support a role model her son holds so dearly.

One day he will graduate from Whitehouse High School like Mahomes did.

“It’s crazy to think about that Patrick Mahomes and myself have been walking in the same building,” said Terrell.

No matter where the league takes Patrick, once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. A tailgate party for the entire community will be held in the Lace Tribe Boutique parking lot on Friday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.

Many treats and swag gear will be available to buy ahead of the big game.