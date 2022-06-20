TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As summer temperatures consistently rock East Texas, it’s important to stay safe and keep yourself protected in extreme heat. Here is your guide to staying safe and cool in these hot temperatures.

Extreme heat is defined as a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days, according to Ready, a U.S. government campaign designed to educate the American people.

Children, those older than 65 and people who are sick or overweight are at a greater risk of heat-related illness. Humidity helps to increase the feeling of heat, experts say.

It is recommended by Ready and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people prepare for extreme heat and know how to be safe during it. Here are a few tips for doing both:

Tips for staying cool

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, but stay away from very sugary drinks

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during midday heat if possible

Wear sunscreen, sunburn affects the body's ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated

Watch for heat-related illnesses

Consider pet safety. For pets outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to shade

Take cool showers or baths

Do not leave children or pets in cars

Stay up to date on heat advisories from local weather sources

Stay up to date on heat advisories from local weather sources

Pace yourself. If you're not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually.

Prepare

Cover windows with drapes of shades

Cover windows with drapes of shades

Use weather strips on doors and windows

Use window reflectors to reflect heat back outside

Add insulation in your home to keep the heat out

Identify cool places to go in the community such as libraries and shopping malls or contact the local health department to find a cooling center near you

Do not rely on fans as a primary cooling device

Signs of heat-related illness

Heat-related illnesses are preventable. The CDC says if exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for air, stop all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint. The CDC provided the following signs and what to do if you or someone around you suffers from a heat-related illness.

Heat Stroke

What to look for:

High body temperature

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness

What to do:

Call 911 right away

Do not give the person anything to drink

Move the person to a cooler place

Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

Heat Exhaustion

What to look for:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

What to do:

Move to a cool place

Loosen clothes

Put cool, wet cloths on body or take a cool bath

Sip water

Get help immediately if you are throwing up, if symptoms get worse or last longer than an hour.

Heat Cramps

Heavy sweating during intense exercise

Muscle pain or spasms

What to do:

Stop physical activity and move to a cool place

Drink water or a sports drink

Wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity

Get help immediately if cramps last longer than one hour, if you’re on a low-sodium diet or if you have heart problems.