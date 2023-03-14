Sharpe is on the right. Credit United Way

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Tyler Junior College Dean Dr. Aubrey Sharpe died on Monday, the United Way of Smith County announced. He was 78-years-old.

Sharpe was a development officer with United Way.

“His impact on our organization and the community as a whole is enormous,” the nonprofit said.

Sharpe was the organization’s board president in 1998, and he was on several sub-committees for many years.

“His presence around the office would always light up the room, and he will be deeply missed by all of us,” United Way said.

Sharpe was born in Miami, according to his obituary. He was a member of the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and previously the Dean of the School of Continuing Studies and Technical Administrator of the West Campus for TJC.

“Well done, Aubrey. Your legacy in our community will live on, and we are forever grateful for your many years of service,” United Way said.