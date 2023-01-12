TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is set to close their doors on Jan. 18, but store employees said the restaurant will reopen as another Mediterranean restaurant.

The Zoës Kitchen location in The Village at Cumberland Park will be turned into a CAVA fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. This change comes after CAVA group’s acquisition of the company in 2018.

In 2021, the Dallas Morning News reported that many Zoës Kitchen locations were vanishing across North Texas to become CAVA restaurants.

CAVA CEO Brett Schulman told the morning news, he does not expect every Zoës Kitchen to make the transition but that most will.

There is not yet a reopening date for the Tyler location.