Zonta Club Antique Show and Sale raises money for women, children in need

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Zonta Club of Greater East Texas just wrapped up a full weekend of their antique show and sale at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.

A total of 48 vendors from 14 states showed up to offer a little something for everybody. They also featured a tea room and pie bar.

“How often do you get to eat pie for charity? All of our funds go to help other women here in Longview and around the world,” Zonta Club leader Terry McJilton said.

They wanted this annual event to be an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy each other’s company.

The funds are distributed to non-profit organizations that support the needs of women and children.