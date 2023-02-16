LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — It’s almost time to start looking for prom dresses.

The Zonta Club of Longview’s prom boutique is going to hold their 14th annual giveaway on Feb. 25. If people would like to attend, they can visit the Longview Exhibit Center at 1123 Jaycee Drive from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The store will have dresses in all sizes and offer some accessories. The dresses are new or gently used, and they have different styles. The event is also first come first serve.

The boutique is accepting gowns if people would like to donate, and they are searching for volunteers.