Local organization holds event to benefit foster families during National Adoption Month

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- November is National Adoption Month, and in East Texas, there are many children in need of foster families. On Sunday, Nov. 15, Buckner Children and Family Services is hosting a free virtual meeting called “Be the Light.”

During the event, people can learn how to support foster homes and organizations. The non-profit also told KETK that in 2019 there were 165 children from Rusk County who were placed in the foster care system, and only 11% of the children went to Rusk County homes.

Buckner Children and Family Services explained that staying in the area makes the transition less traumatic for foster children. It also increases the odds of a reunion with their biological family.

“There’s a huge need for support with these families. I believe it’s 60% who quit within the first year. It’s due to a lack of support and isolation,” said Case Manager Elisabeth Sabella.

The organization adds that right now, there are approximately 20 children in Rusk County that are hoping to find a loving family.

Buckner Children and Family Services is hosting their event on Zoom from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and various East Texas non-profits will be speaking during the meeting.

To register, you can visit here.