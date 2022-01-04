Local plumbers seeing increase in calls after year’s first freeze

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Plumbers have seen an increase in calls after the holidays because temperatures fell to the teens this week for the first time since last February.

Older equipment like water heaters can’t withstand the low temperatures, causing them to fail. There are ways to avoid severe damage to your home though. With water heaters, experts recommend checking them at least once a month for corrosion, checking their connections, and making sure they aren’t leaking.

“I’m seeing a lot of people trying to, almost hysterically, prevent what happened last year,” said Adam Gipson from Super Plumbers in Tyler.

Don’t forget to insulate your pipes and make sure they’re protected not just from the cold air, but from the wind chill too.

“When it 30 degrees outside but it has a wind chill of 17, all that wind is blowing through underneath your house and you’ve given it a perfect route that goes right past all your bathrooms and everything,” Gipson said.

Plumbers also recommend not trying to fix things based on google instructions, because you could be causing more damage in the long run. If you decide to hire a handyman, make sure to check their credentials to avoid scammers.