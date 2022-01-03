Longview business to be featured on A&E’s hit television show ‘Shipping Wars’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview business will be taking the national stage and will be featured on A&E’s reality television series “Shipping Wars.”

FOX 51’s Sarah Alegre gives a glance at what you can expect on the screen.

Where does one find an amphibious car that goes into the water with a Lighthouse duplex two-story next two it and a two-bedroom trailer right behind?

The answer? Ethan Langley’s five-acre land in Longview where you will find his world-renowned company, American RV Restoration.

“On our five acres and 15,000 square feet of an indoor facility, we replace, repair and restore RV’s all day long,” said Ethan Langley the owner of American RV Restoration, where he and his team say business is booming.

Andrew Pleban an employee at American RV Restoration said people come from all over the world to visit Langley’s business. Pleban said they have had visitors from New York, Washington state, and even Canada.

“It’s a dream come true and they find us now,” Langley said about being on “Shipping Wars.”

In his episode, they focused on transportation.

“They were shipping a camper from state to state,” Langley said. “It was really cool we got to be involved in that and I am so blessed.”

RVs aren’t the only item people will find at this park. Langley gives a new meaning to just about everything. Whether it’s torn-up trailers, rusty cars, or an archaic stagecoach, for Langley, it’s all about bringing history back to life.

As the old proverbial saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.