Longview businessman Sam Satterwhite remembered as man of character

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Services were pending Monday afternoon for longtime Longview businessman Sam Satterwhite, 68.

The owner of Satterwhite Log Homes died Saturday due to complications from COVID-19. He was 68.

He is being remembered for being a good businessman and having a kind nature.

“I don’t think we have ever seen Sam without a smile on his face and a kind word,” said a posting on Rader Funeral Home’s Satterwhite remembrance page.

“What an incredible legacy he leaves behind! We should all strive to live our lives the way Sam led his. Sam will be missed by a great many people,” shared another person.

Satterwhite Log Homes is one of the nation’s leading log home companies.

Services are being handled by Rader Funeral Home of Longview.