Longview Fire Department working structure fire

News

by: Sharon Raissi

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews are working a structure fire at Bill Owens Parkway and W Marshall Avenue.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51