KINGSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Four crew members from the Longview Fire Department were sent to help combat wildfires in central and south Texas.

They are currently in Kingsville fighting a 2,000 acre fire, according to LFD. Earlier this week, they responded to a fire west of Waco, near Fort Hood that has burned more than 30,000 acres.

The Texas A&M forestry service says the fire near Fort Hood has been mostly contained.

The crew from Longview is still fighting fires and officials say they may be sent to a new location.