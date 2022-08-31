LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees unanimously adopted a lower property tax rate and new district budget for the 2022-2023 year during a special meeting Wednesday.

“The district is projecting a balanced general operating budget of $94,214,401.00, a debt service of $27,210,019. 00 and a food service budget of $5,090,196.00. This total brings the official budget to $126,514,616.00. The budget includes salary increases for employees as well as retention bounces for returning employees, and addresses rising inflation,” said Dr. Wayne Guidry, LISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance.

The maintenance and operations tax rate is $.8546 and the interest and sinking tax rate is $.4730 for a total tax rate of $1.3276 per $100 valuation. The 2021-2022 tax rate was $1.41470 per $100 valuation. This marks the fourth straight year of the property tax rate being reduced for Longview ISD property owners.