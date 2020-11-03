Longview ISD begins offering students free COVID-19 tests

News
Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Longview ISD is offering students free COVID-19 testing, starting on Monday.

The swab testing is based on availability and consent. Parents will have to fill out a form for their students, every time they’re tested. Parents must also be present while filling out the form.

Longview ISD staff and faculty have already been receiving free COVID-19 testing for the last two weeks.

The pilot program at the district is the work of Governor Abbott’s office, the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Emergency Management. Longview ISD is just one of the eight school systems chosen to participate. Grace Community School in Tyler was also selected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51