Longview ISD board approves purchase of 15 new school busses

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The board approved the purchase of 15 new busses during a meeting on Monday.

The district also shared election results and recognized Ava Welge for serving on the Longview ISD Board of Trustees.

Virgina Northcutt and Brett Miller also took their oath of office at the beginning of the meeting.

The board also discussed how the district is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. They mentioned how they are one of the few schools that are providing COVID-19 tests to staff and students in Texas. Officials also talked about how they have handwashing stations that students are encouraged to use when they arrive and leave school.

Trustees also spoke about how other local school districts are moving back to online learning due to an increase of COVID-19 cases. Still, Longview ISD did not make a decision on Monday about whether they want to close campuses and move to virtual classes.

Board members also said the district recommended to start school two weeks early in August so holiday break could start on Nov. 20 and people wouldn’t have to return to campus until January. However, the district received push back from the community, so the schedule was not changed.

During the meeting, some of the trustees also spoke about the late Sam Satterwhite and the memories they shared with him and how he impacted the community.

“We lost a good guy,” said Troy Simmons.