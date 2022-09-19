LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD reached a $2.5 million settlement with 10 families of students who were allegedly abused at J. L. Everhart Elementary, the district announced Monday.

According to a release from two East Texas attorneys, from at least August 2019 to October 2021, 10 special needs children suffered abuse and discrimination by teachers and administrators at JL Everhart Elementary.

“Many of the children were among the most vulnerable of our society, diagnosed as autistic nonverbal, and the only way we know the abuse occurred is because it was caught on camera,” according to a release.

Families of the children hired attorneys Shane McGuire of the McGuire Firm, PC and Geoff Hoover of Sorey & Hoover, LLP, who helped to secure a $2.5 million settlement. $250,000 of that money will go to each injured child.

Six former LISD employees were indicted for charges related to mistreatment of students: Paula Hawkins Dixon, Cassandra Renee James, Linda Kaye Brown Lister, Priscilla Johnson, Cecilia Gregg and Cynthia Talley.

Dixon is accused of bodily injury to a child younger than 14-years-old “by grabbing and pulling and forcing [children] to and against the wall and ground with the hand of Defendant,” according to her indictment. The grand jury indicted Dixon for allegedly striking a child with a stick, backpack and shaking a child. Dixon is also accused of pushing a child “with the knee of Defendant and by sitting on [a child].”

According to their indictments, Lister and James are accused of “swinging a paddle toward and near the head” of a child, and did not voluntarily deliver them to an emergency infant care provider.

Johnson’s indictment claims that she caused injury to a child “by striking [them] with a shoe.”

Gregg was indicted on four separate counts of injury, with all four counts alleging that she struck students with her hand, according to the indictment.

Talley was indicted for seven counts of causing bodily injury to a child. She has also been indicted for one count of unlawful restraint of a minor.

Gregg, Dixon, and Talley were “released from employment” from the district in October 2021 “immediately upon the district’s discovery of their alleged actions,” according to a statement from the district. James and Lister were both working as administrators at the time, and resigned in lieu of termination, the district said.

“While this will never undo the harm caused to these children and families, it will provide some financial security for the children who will face hardship their entire lives,” the release stated.