Longview ISD to no longer allow asynchronous learning for certain students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Longview Independent School District will no longer allow asynchronous learning for students in grades 3-12.

Asynchronous learning allows students to go through lessons at a time that best fits their schedules, while synchronous learning is a type of online learning that has a schedule and requires students to login at certain times, according to TheBestSchools.org.

Students will be required to continue synchronous remote learning or in person learning beginning on Oct.19.

Families who would like to continue asynchronous instruction because of special circumstances should contact their principal.

Additionally, asynchronous instruction will remain an option for students in grades Pre-K through 2nd grade.