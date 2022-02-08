NEW YORK (KETK) – A Longview mother and her daughter, who was missing for two months in New York City, were reunited Monday afternoon.

Noemy Brinson lost contact with her daughter, Dulce Lopez, 31, shortly after Thanksgiving. She said Lopez sounded stressed and afraid during a Nov. 28 phone call, claiming to be suffering from abuse by her boyfriend. The couple had been living in a basement apartment in the Bronx. Her mother said she learned an ambulance had shown up at the apartment because Lopez was having some sort of breakdown.

Brinson flew to New York on Dec. 19 after several Bronx women contacted her on Facebook. They said her daughter was sitting outside a deli for two days calling herself “Beyoncé.” A surveillance video from the store on Dec. 16 showed Lopez looking troubled, but she was gone by the time her mother arrived in New York.

“She was for two months on the street,” Brinson said about her daughter. “No shelter could take her with no I.D.”

The pace of big city transit can be dizzying to a woman who has been living in the southwest for 20 years, but for Brinson, she says searching until she found her was her only option.

“A lot of people tell me, she’s 31, she’s an adult,” the mother cries. “I said it doesn’t matter how old she is, I will not leave her in the streets.”

After weeks of persistence, she got a call from her daughter, who had no idea she was looking for her.

“I was getting ready to go to Staten Island because somebody said they saw her there. Then she called and said ‘ma’… she didn’t know I was here,” Brinson said.

Lopez reportedly saw the flyers posted around town but she thought it was her boyfriend looking for her and was afraid.

Brinson plans to bring her daughter back to Longview later this week.