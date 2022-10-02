The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police department said Tuesday that there is a new phishing scam going around their community.

Authorities said that concerned citizens have reported texts claiming that there has been unusual activity on their debit cards and asking them to call a particular phone number.

The Federal Trade Commission says that you can protect yourself from phishing scams by setting up security software on your computer, keeping your phone software up to date, backing up your data and enabling two-factor authentication.

