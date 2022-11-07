The CDC has recalled and issued warnings about romaine lettuce, turkey products and more. (courtesy: Shutterstock via CNN)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Public Library will accept non-perishable food items as payment for library fines from Nov. 1 to 20.

For each non-perishable canned or boxed food item donated, readers will get $1 of their fines paid off. The food donations will go towards the City of Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive, which gets collected every year at the Longview Convention Complex.

The food items must be, non-perishable, Thanksgiving-themed, at least 12 ounces and you cannot pay off more than $20 or interlibrary loan fees.

Readers can bring their items to the front desk of the Longview Public Library for donation. For more information, or help unloading your food donations, you can call 903-237-1350.