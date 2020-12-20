Look here to find hundreds of ETX pharmacies, clinics set to receive COVID-19 vaccination doses this week

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Britain, the United States and Canada accused Russia on Thursday July 16, 2020, of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The COVID-19 vaccine is on the way to nearly 900 pharmacies, hospitals and medical clinics in East Texas to inoculate front-line heath care workers.

The vaccines will be in some locations as early as Monday, said a Texas Department of State Health Services announcement. In all, The CDC will deliver 460,500 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer to be distributed in Texas.

“Our state will be receiving allocations of a second vaccine able to protect Texans from COVID-1. The Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective – both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive.”

Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner

Most vaccine are expected to arrive before the Christmas holiday. Others will arrive in the days following Christmas, the announcement said.

Vaccine destinations by county and number of doses are:

Anderson County

  • Brookshire’s, Palestine, 100 doses
  • Christus Magnolia Medical Plaza, Palestine, 1,400
  • Palestine Regional Medical Center, Palestine, 300

Angelina County

  • Brookshire’s, Diboll, 400
  • Brookshire’s, Huntington, 400
  • Brookshire’s, Chestnut Street, Lufkin, 500
  • Brookshire’s, Frank Street, Lufkin, 400
  • St. Lukes Health, Lufkin, 600
  • Medicine Shoppe, Lufkin, 200
  • Urgent Health Solutions, , 900
  • Woodland Heights Medical, 500

Bowie County

  • Brookshire’s, New Boston, 100
  • Brookshire’s Texarkana, 100

Cass County

  • St. Michael Hospital, Atlanta, 100

Cherokee County

  • Brookshire’s, Alto, 100
  • Brookshire’s, Jacksonville, 300
  • Christus, Jacksonville, 100
  • Brookshire’s, Rusk, 200
  • Chapman Pharmacy, Rusk, 100
  • Rusk State Hospital, Rusk, 500
  • TDCJ Skyview, Rusk, 100

Gregg County

  • Brookshire’s, Kilgore, 100
  • Christus Clinic, Kilgore, 100
  • Brookshire’s, Gilmer Road, Longview, 100
  • Diagnostic Clinic, Longview, 400
  • Morgan Drug, Longview, 100
  • Super 1, Marshall Avenue, Longview, 100
  • Super 1, High Street, Longview, 100
  • Brookshire’s, White Oak, 100
  • Good Shepherd, Longview, 975 (Pfizer)

Harrison County

  • Brookshire’s, Hallsville, 300
  • Good Shepherd, Marshall, 400
  • Super 1, Marshall, 100

Franklin County

  • Brookshire’s, Mount Vernon, 100

Henderson County

  • Brookshire’s, Athens, 100
  • Lakeland, Athens, 500
  • Brookshire’s, Chandler, 100
  • Brookshire’s Kemp, 100

Hopkins County

  • Brookshire’s, Sulphur Springs, 100
  • Christus Clinic, Sulphur Springs, 200
  • Christus Hospital, Sulphur Springs, 400

Morris County

  • Brookshire’s, Daingerfield, 100

Nacogdoches County

  • Brookshire’s, South Street, Nacogdoches, 200
  • Brookshire’s, University Drive, Nacogdoches, 500
  • Medical Center, Nacogdoches, 700
  • Memorial Hospital, Nacogdoches, 1,000

Panola County

  • Brookshire’s, Carthage, 500

Polk County

  • Brookshire’s, Corrigan, 100
  • Brookshire’s, Livingston, 500
  • St. Lukes, Livingston, 300
  • Brookshire’s, Ohalaska, 200

Rains County

  • Brookshire’s, Emory, 100

Rusk County

  • Brookshire’s Tatum, 200

Smith County

  • Brookshire’s, Bullard, 100
  • Brookshire’s Flint, 100
  • Brookshire’s, Lindale, 100
  • Eagle Pharmacy, Lindale, 500
  • Brookshire’s, 5th Street, Tyler, 100
  • Brookshire’s, Rice Road, Tyler, 100
  • Brookshire’s, Roseland, Tyler, 100
  • Super 1, Troup Highway, Tyler, 100
  • Super 1, Gentry Parkway, Tyler, 100
  • Super 1, NNW Loop, 100
  • Super 1, Centennial Parkway, 100
  • Brookshire’s, Whitehouse, 100
  • NET Health, North Broadway, Tyler, 1,000
  • Christus, Tyler, 975 (Pfizer)

Titus County

  • Super 1, Mount Pleasant, 100
  • Titus Regional, Mount Pleasant, 700

Trinity County

  • Brookshire’s, Groveton, 100
  • Brookshire’s, Trinity, 300

Van Zandt County

  • Brookshire’s, Canton, 100
  • Christus Clinic, Canton, 500
  • Brookshire’s, Grand Saline, 100
  • Brookshire’s, Van, 100
  • Brookshire’s, Wills Point, 100

Wood County

  • Brookshire’s, Hawkins, 100
  • Brookshire’s Mineola, 100
  • Trinity Clinic, Mineola, 100
  • Brookshire’s, Quitman, 100
  • Christus, Winnsboro, 100

On Sunday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in favor of recommendations that people ages 75 and older and front-line essential workers such as firefighters, law officers and teachers, be next in line, after essential front-line medical workers, to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The recommendations will go on to the CDC for final approval.

Last week, 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to 110 larger hospitals to begin vaccinating health care workers.

People who are not elderly, health-care workers or essential workers likely will not be able to receive the vaccine until next year, officials have said.

A list of providers that will be receiving vaccine starting this week is available at dshs.texas.gov/news/updates/COVIDVaccineAllocation-Week2.pdf.

