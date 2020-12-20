Look here to find hundreds of ETX pharmacies, clinics set to receive COVID-19 vaccination doses this week

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Britain, the United States and Canada accused Russia on Thursday July 16, 2020, of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The COVID-19 vaccine is on the way to nearly 900 pharmacies, hospitals and medical clinics in East Texas to inoculate front-line heath care workers.

The vaccines will be in some locations as early as Monday, said a Texas Department of State Health Services announcement. In all, The CDC will deliver 460,500 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer to be distributed in Texas.

“Our state will be receiving allocations of a second vaccine able to protect Texans from COVID-1. The Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective – both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive.” Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner

Most vaccine are expected to arrive before the Christmas holiday. Others will arrive in the days following Christmas, the announcement said.

Vaccine destinations by county and number of doses are:

Anderson County

Brookshire’s, Palestine, 100 doses

Christus Magnolia Medical Plaza, Palestine, 1,400

Palestine Regional Medical Center, Palestine, 300

Angelina County

Brookshire’s, Diboll, 400

Brookshire’s, Huntington, 400

Brookshire’s, Chestnut Street, Lufkin, 500

Brookshire’s, Frank Street, Lufkin, 400

St. Lukes Health, Lufkin, 600

Medicine Shoppe, Lufkin, 200

Urgent Health Solutions, , 900

Woodland Heights Medical, 500

Bowie County

Brookshire’s, New Boston, 100

Brookshire’s Texarkana, 100

Cass County

St. Michael Hospital, Atlanta, 100

Cherokee County

Brookshire’s, Alto, 100

Brookshire’s, Jacksonville, 300

Christus, Jacksonville, 100

Brookshire’s, Rusk, 200

Chapman Pharmacy, Rusk, 100

Rusk State Hospital, Rusk, 500

TDCJ Skyview, Rusk, 100

Gregg County

Brookshire’s, Kilgore, 100

Christus Clinic, Kilgore, 100

Brookshire’s, Gilmer Road, Longview, 100

Diagnostic Clinic, Longview, 400

Morgan Drug, Longview, 100

Super 1, Marshall Avenue, Longview, 100

Super 1, High Street, Longview, 100

Brookshire’s, White Oak, 100

Good Shepherd, Longview, 975 (Pfizer)

Harrison County

Brookshire’s, Hallsville, 300

Good Shepherd, Marshall, 400

Super 1, Marshall, 100

Franklin County

Brookshire’s, Mount Vernon, 100

Henderson County

Brookshire’s, Athens, 100

Lakeland, Athens, 500

Brookshire’s, Chandler, 100

Brookshire’s Kemp, 100

Hopkins County

Brookshire’s, Sulphur Springs, 100

Christus Clinic, Sulphur Springs, 200

Christus Hospital, Sulphur Springs, 400

Morris County

Brookshire’s, Daingerfield, 100

Nacogdoches County

Brookshire’s, South Street, Nacogdoches, 200

Brookshire’s, University Drive, Nacogdoches, 500

Medical Center, Nacogdoches, 700

Memorial Hospital, Nacogdoches, 1,000

Panola County

Brookshire’s, Carthage, 500

Polk County

Brookshire’s, Corrigan, 100

Brookshire’s, Livingston, 500

St. Lukes, Livingston, 300

Brookshire’s, Ohalaska, 200

Rains County

Brookshire’s, Emory, 100

Rusk County

Brookshire’s Tatum, 200

Smith County

Brookshire’s, Bullard, 100

Brookshire’s Flint, 100

Brookshire’s, Lindale, 100

Eagle Pharmacy, Lindale, 500

Brookshire’s, 5th Street, Tyler, 100

Brookshire’s, Rice Road, Tyler, 100

Brookshire’s, Roseland, Tyler, 100

Super 1, Troup Highway, Tyler, 100

Super 1, Gentry Parkway, Tyler, 100

Super 1, NNW Loop, 100

Super 1, Centennial Parkway, 100

Brookshire’s, Whitehouse, 100

NET Health, North Broadway, Tyler, 1,000

Christus, Tyler, 975 (Pfizer)

Titus County

Super 1, Mount Pleasant, 100

Titus Regional, Mount Pleasant, 700

Trinity County

Brookshire’s, Groveton, 100

Brookshire’s, Trinity, 300

Van Zandt County

Brookshire’s, Canton, 100

Christus Clinic, Canton, 500

Brookshire’s, Grand Saline, 100

Brookshire’s, Van, 100

Brookshire’s, Wills Point, 100

Wood County

Brookshire’s, Hawkins, 100

Brookshire’s Mineola, 100

Trinity Clinic, Mineola, 100

Brookshire’s, Quitman, 100

Christus, Winnsboro, 100

On Sunday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in favor of recommendations that people ages 75 and older and front-line essential workers such as firefighters, law officers and teachers, be next in line, after essential front-line medical workers, to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The recommendations will go on to the CDC for final approval.

Last week, 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to 110 larger hospitals to begin vaccinating health care workers.

People who are not elderly, health-care workers or essential workers likely will not be able to receive the vaccine until next year, officials have said.

A list of providers that will be receiving vaccine starting this week is available at dshs.texas.gov/news/updates/COVIDVaccineAllocation-Week2.pdf.