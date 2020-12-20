Look here to find hundreds of ETX pharmacies, clinics set to receive COVID-19 vaccination doses this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The COVID-19 vaccine is on the way to nearly 900 pharmacies, hospitals and medical clinics in East Texas to inoculate front-line heath care workers.
The vaccines will be in some locations as early as Monday, said a Texas Department of State Health Services announcement. In all, The CDC will deliver 460,500 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer to be distributed in Texas.
“Our state will be receiving allocations of a second vaccine able to protect Texans from COVID-1. The Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective – both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive.”Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner
Most vaccine are expected to arrive before the Christmas holiday. Others will arrive in the days following Christmas, the announcement said.
Vaccine destinations by county and number of doses are:
Anderson County
- Brookshire’s, Palestine, 100 doses
- Christus Magnolia Medical Plaza, Palestine, 1,400
- Palestine Regional Medical Center, Palestine, 300
Angelina County
- Brookshire’s, Diboll, 400
- Brookshire’s, Huntington, 400
- Brookshire’s, Chestnut Street, Lufkin, 500
- Brookshire’s, Frank Street, Lufkin, 400
- St. Lukes Health, Lufkin, 600
- Medicine Shoppe, Lufkin, 200
- Urgent Health Solutions, , 900
- Woodland Heights Medical, 500
Bowie County
- Brookshire’s, New Boston, 100
- Brookshire’s Texarkana, 100
Cass County
- St. Michael Hospital, Atlanta, 100
Cherokee County
- Brookshire’s, Alto, 100
- Brookshire’s, Jacksonville, 300
- Christus, Jacksonville, 100
- Brookshire’s, Rusk, 200
- Chapman Pharmacy, Rusk, 100
- Rusk State Hospital, Rusk, 500
- TDCJ Skyview, Rusk, 100
Gregg County
- Brookshire’s, Kilgore, 100
- Christus Clinic, Kilgore, 100
- Brookshire’s, Gilmer Road, Longview, 100
- Diagnostic Clinic, Longview, 400
- Morgan Drug, Longview, 100
- Super 1, Marshall Avenue, Longview, 100
- Super 1, High Street, Longview, 100
- Brookshire’s, White Oak, 100
- Good Shepherd, Longview, 975 (Pfizer)
Harrison County
- Brookshire’s, Hallsville, 300
- Good Shepherd, Marshall, 400
- Super 1, Marshall, 100
Franklin County
- Brookshire’s, Mount Vernon, 100
Henderson County
- Brookshire’s, Athens, 100
- Lakeland, Athens, 500
- Brookshire’s, Chandler, 100
- Brookshire’s Kemp, 100
Hopkins County
- Brookshire’s, Sulphur Springs, 100
- Christus Clinic, Sulphur Springs, 200
- Christus Hospital, Sulphur Springs, 400
Morris County
- Brookshire’s, Daingerfield, 100
Nacogdoches County
- Brookshire’s, South Street, Nacogdoches, 200
- Brookshire’s, University Drive, Nacogdoches, 500
- Medical Center, Nacogdoches, 700
- Memorial Hospital, Nacogdoches, 1,000
Panola County
- Brookshire’s, Carthage, 500
Polk County
- Brookshire’s, Corrigan, 100
- Brookshire’s, Livingston, 500
- St. Lukes, Livingston, 300
- Brookshire’s, Ohalaska, 200
Rains County
- Brookshire’s, Emory, 100
Rusk County
- Brookshire’s Tatum, 200
Smith County
- Brookshire’s, Bullard, 100
- Brookshire’s Flint, 100
- Brookshire’s, Lindale, 100
- Eagle Pharmacy, Lindale, 500
- Brookshire’s, 5th Street, Tyler, 100
- Brookshire’s, Rice Road, Tyler, 100
- Brookshire’s, Roseland, Tyler, 100
- Super 1, Troup Highway, Tyler, 100
- Super 1, Gentry Parkway, Tyler, 100
- Super 1, NNW Loop, 100
- Super 1, Centennial Parkway, 100
- Brookshire’s, Whitehouse, 100
- NET Health, North Broadway, Tyler, 1,000
- Christus, Tyler, 975 (Pfizer)
Titus County
- Super 1, Mount Pleasant, 100
- Titus Regional, Mount Pleasant, 700
Trinity County
- Brookshire’s, Groveton, 100
- Brookshire’s, Trinity, 300
Van Zandt County
- Brookshire’s, Canton, 100
- Christus Clinic, Canton, 500
- Brookshire’s, Grand Saline, 100
- Brookshire’s, Van, 100
- Brookshire’s, Wills Point, 100
Wood County
- Brookshire’s, Hawkins, 100
- Brookshire’s Mineola, 100
- Trinity Clinic, Mineola, 100
- Brookshire’s, Quitman, 100
- Christus, Winnsboro, 100
On Sunday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in favor of recommendations that people ages 75 and older and front-line essential workers such as firefighters, law officers and teachers, be next in line, after essential front-line medical workers, to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The recommendations will go on to the CDC for final approval.
Last week, 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to 110 larger hospitals to begin vaccinating health care workers.
People who are not elderly, health-care workers or essential workers likely will not be able to receive the vaccine until next year, officials have said.
A list of providers that will be receiving vaccine starting this week is available at dshs.texas.gov/news/updates/COVIDVaccineAllocation-Week2.pdf.