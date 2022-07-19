TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With rapidly growing inflation, sky rocketing gas prices and lack of faith in power grids, many people are looking to pioneer-style living to get away from it all.

Growing your own crops, livestock, and producing off-grid electricity are just a few needed skills to surviving off grid, and where you live is an important factor.

Lawn Love ranked 2022’s Best States for Pioneer Women by comparing the 50 states based on their suitability to a “Little House on the Prairie” lifestyle. They looked at eight different factors indicating a state’s friendliness toward farming and surviving off the grid. Publicly available data such as solar energy use, wind energy use, and average yard square footage were used when factoring state ranking. For sources and more information behind the ranking, you may click here.

Lawn Love ranks Texas as the best overall state for Pioneer Off-Grid lifestyles. Texas leads in renewable energy by producing the most wind energy and comes in just under California in solar installations. Ranked fourth in farming and ranching, The Lone Star State tops the leaderboard for overall pioneer living

Below are a few ideas to help you get started in Pioneer living. Click here for more detailed information on each item.

Start an urban garden

Compost your yard waste and food scraps

Raise chickens in your backyard

Cook from scratch

Buy produce from farmers markets

Learn wilderness survival skills