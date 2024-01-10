TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College is hosting their 13th annual “Love Under the Stars” event for couples on Feb. 9 and 10, with tickets on sale now.

The Valentine’s Day event is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. both days at the TJC Earth and Space Science Center located on 1411 E. Lake St. Tickets are $95 per couple, for ages 21 and up only.

“This year’s dome show will feature love stories about the constellations and the mythology behind them,” said Dr. Beau Hartweg, TJC science center director.

Along with the dome show the event will include an outdoor telescopic viewing, dinner for two, prepared by the TJC culinary program, drinks, a gift basket, and a photo. Online registration is required for the event, and couples only need to purchase one ticket.

Hartweg said the event is very popular and they recommend people to get their tickets soon.

Another event the Earth and Space Science Center is preparing for is the total solar eclipse on April 8. “Eclipse: The Sun Revealed” will be shown multiple times a month leading up to the eclipse.

For more information on the Earth and Space Science Center events, visit sciencecenter.tjc.edu.