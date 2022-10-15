JASPER, Texas (KETK) – The St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open is going to be “interesting” this year because of below average water levels at Lake Sam Rayburn, according to a Bassmaster press release.

“We haven’t had rain in weeks and the water is way down,” Bassmaster Elite Series pro, Keith Combs said.

“There’s stuff showing up in the main body of water, big hardwood stumps that are just at water level or right beneath the surface. I have to take my time getting to a bunch of places I usually run to. So, I caution everyone — just because it looks open or clear on a map, don’t trust it until you idle through yourself and take a look.” Keith Combs

Combs and six other competitors, the top three from the Central Division and the top three overall from the Opens Series, will all have the opportunity to compete at Lake Sam Rayburn for the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open on Oct. 20 to 22.

According to Combs, anglers can still expect to catch some of the big bass that Lake Sam Rayburn is famous for.

“Rayburn is always a cool place to fish because one big one can turn a tournament around. It hasn’t been at its best the past couple of months, but you’ll still see some 8 and 9-pounders every day. And we should be getting some 45-degree nights soon, and that’s only gonna help.” Keith Combs

For more information on the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open visit Bassmaster online.