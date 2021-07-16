Lubbock County Sheriff’s sergeant killed in SWAT standoff in Levelland identified

Updated for statement from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

LEVELLAND, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Commander Sergeant Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland, according LCSO.

The situation began Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of 10th Street. The call started at 1:12 p.m. for someone who was “possibly armed.”

Levelland officers located the person and then the “situation escalated” according to a police spokesperson.

Sgt. Bartlett was taken to Covenant Health Levelland where he was later pronounced dead.

Three other officers were also wounded in the standoff, with three being taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

The following is a press release from LCSO:

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of our own, tonight, SWAT Commander Sergeant Josh Bartlett.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 15th to assist the Levelland Police Department for reports of a barricaded subject with reports of shots fired.

Shortly after arrival, gunfire was exchanged and Sgt. Bartlett was shot. Sgt. Bartlett was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Levelland with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with The Levelland Police Department, The Texas Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock Police Department, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Homeland Security, FBI, and US Marshal’s office to find a resolution to the current situation.

We appreciate the public’s support during this difficult time and ask for continued prayers for his family, both blood and blue.