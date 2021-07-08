Lufkin city officials field complaints about alterations to historic downtown mural

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A mural in down Lufkin is receiving a lot of attention but for all the wrong reasons.

The 15-foot by 48-foot Lufkin-Conroe Communications mural depicts scenes from the early days of telephone communication and includes a woman using an early version of using a phone and an operator at work.

Now huge chunks of the mural are missing or covered over because of construction taking place in front of it. City officials say there is nothing they can do about it.

“During the past two days, the city has received numerous phone calls from citizens concerned about a Lufkin-Conroe Communications mural being altered by a construction crew in downtown Lufkin,” says a posting on the city’s Facebook page. “The city no longer owns the building. It was sold to Lee Trans Services in March 2020.”

City officials say they did not know that the mural would be altered until it was recently brought to their attention.

The mural at Frank and First street was painted in 1988 by Lance Hunter, a one-time art professor at Northeastern State University. It is one of five murals by Hunter throughout the downtown area that depicts historic businesses or tales of Lufkin.