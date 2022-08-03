LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police said they arrested a felon in possession of guns, drugs and credit cards that did not belong to him following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, failed to properly use a turn signal in the 1700 block of South First Street and was stopped by police at 4:19 a.m. Police said a search of Penick’s vehicle uncovered a backpack that contained:

16.39 grams of methamphetamine

7.10 grams of cocaine

3.50 grams of MDMA/ecstasy

15.62 ounces of marijuana

numerous prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia

While searching Penick, the officer reported to find 13 credit cards that did not belong to him and two handguns. As a convicted felon, Penick is not allowed to have a gun.

Penick was taken into custody and transported to the Angelina County Jail. The Lufkin Police department thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance in Penick’s arrest.