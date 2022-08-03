LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police said they arrested a felon in possession of guns, drugs and credit cards that did not belong to him following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, failed to properly use a turn signal in the 1700 block of South First Street and was stopped by police at 4:19 a.m. Police said a search of Penick’s vehicle uncovered a backpack that contained:
- 16.39 grams of methamphetamine
- 7.10 grams of cocaine
- 3.50 grams of MDMA/ecstasy
- 15.62 ounces of marijuana
- numerous prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia
While searching Penick, the officer reported to find 13 credit cards that did not belong to him and two handguns. As a convicted felon, Penick is not allowed to have a gun.
Penick was taken into custody and transported to the Angelina County Jail. The Lufkin Police department thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance in Penick’s arrest.