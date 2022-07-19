LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin man was sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison for drug trafficking related violations in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday.

Alexander Timia Jones, 38, was sentenced to 270 months in federal prison on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He pleaded guilty on August 19, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a release.

According to court documents, between July 2017 and December 2018, Jones led a drug trafficking conspiracy responsible for distributing more than one kilogram of methamphetamine in the Lufkin area. Officials said he was in possession of several firearms while illegally distributing methamphetamine.

Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2020 and was charged with drug trafficking and firearms violations, officials said.

“This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach,” the release said.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson.