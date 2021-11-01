Lufkin police identify 5 involved in 3-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department identified the people who were involved in the deadly 3-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday.

The driver of the Mustang who died was identified at Jose Edgardo Zavala Jr., 21, of Lufkin.

The department said Zavala was driving northbound at a “high rate of speed” when he apparently lost control of his car. He crosssed into four lanes of traffic and into the path of a southbound gray, 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by 35-year-old Jose Herrera of Nacogdoches.

20-year-old Frisly Vasquez, of Nacogdoches, was driving his 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 behind Herrera and ended up rear-ending his truck.

Zavala, Herrera and Herrera’s three children – Danna, 14, Jose, 9 and Luvia,1 – were all taken by ambulance to local hospitals. He died a short time later.

Herrera’s son was later flown to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment. Vasquez refused medical transport.