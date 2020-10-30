Lufkin tree climber dresses as President Trump and puts up flags around the city

Lufkin, TEXAS (KETK) – It’s become a trend popping up across Deep East Texas, a mysterious climber putting flags on top of enormous trees.

We would tell you his name if he told us. Instead, he remains anonymous. On the rare chance, you see him, you may think it’s President Trump with a quick glance.

“He says he doesn’t idolize Trump, he’s not trying to make it super political, but he just [..] that’s our President and he thought it would be fitting to raise a flag and dress as Trump and make it extra fun,” explained Dena Strban.

Strban is a local photographer, who convinced the masked man to let her take photos of him, after people started noticing flags go up one by one.

It seems like no matter where you go “everybody’s trying to figure it out, trying to see if they can spot him climbing the trees.”

KETK got to see him in action on Thursday.

Putting on a harness, he is able to reach the top in less than 10 minutes and leave his signature flag at the top.

After photos of the spotted flags started going viral, a mother in Livingston reached out to Strban, trying to get in touch with the president look-a-like.

“One of the messages I received was from a Mom who said her son is facing a lot of medical challenges and was Trump’s number one fan,” explained Strban.

“Sammy the Bull” is indeed a super fan, naming his three dogs Trump, Pence, and Maga. With an upcoming surgery, his only wish was to see the flags he loves so much and to meet the man behind them.

Strban video-taped the entire experience in the YouTube video above.

Whether you call him the Flag Fairy, Flag Ninja or simply Trump, he plans on making sure each flag stands tall.

For a list of all the location of where to find the flags: CLICK HERE