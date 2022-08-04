TYLER, Texas (KETK) – West Oak Property Development announced the implementation of their Phase 2

development, The West Oak Villages apartment complex, for downtown Tyler’s revitalization.

The West Oak Villages is downtown Tyler’s first luxury apartment complex boasting amenities such as, 24/7

concierge services, a 2nd story pool and lounge area, putting green, barbecue and fire pits, fitness center,

business center, valet dry cleaning, garage parking and door to door trash pick-up.

Located at 700 W Erwin Street, the 98-unit complex is a mix of one and two bedrooms ranging from 680 square feet to 1,300 square feet. West Oak Villages also offers high-speed fiber internet and smart technology packages for the most cost-efficient utilities on the market.

West Oak Villages also features a 1,500 square feet commercial space perfect for local or national restaurants to cater to our tenants.