RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A wreck near CR 3153 generated significant delays on SH 315 northeast of Mount Enterprise.
In a release, Rusk County officials ask people to seek an alternative route as traffic extends from FM 95 to US 259.
by: Daisy Escatel
Posted:
Updated:
