SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A little girl has been Life Flighted to a hospital in Sugar Land after being stabbed after a horrific scene in an Amber Alert case.

A man is possibly dead after stabbing himself several times and turning the knife on his 1-year-old daughter.

Sugar Land police had been pursuing him for reportedly taking his daughter from her babysitter’s home Tuesday night.

The pursuit came to an end early this morning on FM 762 after his tires were spiked.

Police say he got out of his truck with his daughter in his arms and began stabbing himself. He then stabbed the child, leaving her in grave condition.

The father may have died from his injuries, but that has not been confirmed.