Man accused of Greenville shooting files $3 million lawsuit against Sheriff and Texas Rangers

GREENVILLE, Texas (KETK)- A man who was wrongfully accused of opening fire on people during the Greenville shooting last year is suing the Hunt County Sheriff, the sheriff’s office, the Texas Rangers and other people for $3.15 million.

The shooting happened during a college homecoming party for Texas A&M Commerce. Two people were killed that night and 12 others were injured.

Brandon Gonzales was arrested as a suspect in the shooting, but he was later released from prison, due to lack of evidence.

Now, Gonzales has filed a lawsuit against Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks and David Armstrong, who is a Texas Ranger. Gonzales is also suing the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and an unnamed woman.

The lawsuit states that the man lost his job after he was arrested and he was not rehired due to all the publicity surrounding the shooting.

Gonzales also said people would point at him and call him a mass murderer when he would go to stores. He added that this led him to leave Texas and move to Florida. However, it was still hard for Gonzales to find a job there.

He said all of the false accusations resulted in him having anxiety, depression, mental anguish and great damage and loss.

