Man arrested after allegedly robbing Seven Points gas station at gunpoint

SEVEN POINTS, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after he robbed a Scotties Exxon gas station at gunpoint on Sunday morning in Seven Points.

Police received a call around 4:17 a.m. and arrived to the store around three minutes after the call.

There were no shots were fired nor any injuries, according to the Seven Points PD.

Officers received information from witnesses at the scene and surveillance footage. Later, police found a person who matched the identification of the suspect in the robbery.

The suspect was taken into custody and police retrieved the gun and the vehicle used in the robbery, as well as the money that was stolen.