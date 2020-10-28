Man arrested for holding ex-wife hostage for more than 3 weeks in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A man was arrested in Lufkin forholding his ex-wife hostage for several weeks.

According to police, they received a call from an apartment complex on the 3000 block of S First Street on Tuesday because a woman said she was being held hostage by knife point in her apartment.

Her name was Sara Williams, and she called the police on her ex-husband James Hector.

Williams told officials that Hector threatened her that if she called the cops for help, he was going to kill her with a knife and then kill himself.

Hector also had a previous warrant for his arrest from Pardon and Parole, and was considered armed and dangerous, police reported.

When officials arrived at the apartment, Hector answered the door, He was arrested after being chased through the apartment.

Williams was sitting on her bed and said that Hector broke into her home through an open window perhaps on October 3rd.

She also said she was not allowed to leave her home without him, and when she tried to do this, he took out a knife and threatened her. Williams added that she was not allowed to walk into the laundry room without him.

Hector also previously received a trespass warning for the apartment complex on Oct.1, so he was not allowed on the property.

Officers found a silver pocketknife in Hector’s pants pocket, but Williams told them she was unsure if it was the same knife used to threaten her. However, she said it could be.

Police also found a small back pack on the bed where Williams was found. The bag had two used syringes, which are typically used for narcotics.

Hector told police he was aware there was narcotics in the room, and Williams said the syringes were Hectors.

Hector was transferred to Angelina County Jail without incident.