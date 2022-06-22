NOTE: The video linked in the text below depicts cruelty against a dog. Discretion is advised.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County Police have made an arrest after a video was posted to social media depicting a man “abusing” and “whipping his dog.”

Lorenzo Johnson was charged with felony cruelty to animals, and according to police a total of three dogs were seized from his property.

“The dogs will be held pending a court hearing where a final decision will be made,” police said.

The sheriff’s office was alerted to the video Tuesday afternoon, and an investigation began. After validating the video, police were able to identify the suspect, complete seizure paperwork for the dogs and execute an arrest warrant for the man.

Police also noted that all tips should be made directly to the sheriff’s office, so that the investigation process can be expedited.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 936-634-3331.