HOUSTON (KETK) — A Houston man is accused of beating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter to death. Court documents say that he attempted to blame her 5-year-old brother for her injuries.

Jeho Martinez, 26, was charged with murder and felony injury to a child in the death of Zyre Ornelas.

On Nov. 24, 2021, law enforcement was called to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands to investigate after Zyre was admitted in critical condition. According to our NBC affiliate, KPRC, reports initially stated that the child had a head injury after falling off the bed.

She was pronounced dead three days later.

Documents show that on Nov. 22, the girl’s mother left for work at 7 a.m. and Martinez told investigators that he and Zyre were on the bed sleeping. He said that he got up to use the bathroom around 8:30 a.m. and left Zyre and her 5-year-old brother, who was awake, alone.

He said that around five minutes later he heard a loud sound and found Zyre on the floor. Martinez asked her brother wat happened and he told him that she had fallen. He said that he held her until she stopped crying and gave her a tablet, but around 5 p.m. she coughed up mucus.

Martinez said that he told Zyre’s mother what happened and the mother said she would be home soon to check on her.

An autopsy concluded that Zyre’s death was caused by homicide.

An investigation revealed that the child’s injuries did not match what Martinez described. According to KPRC, Zyre suffered numerous non-accidental blunt force injuries, including fractures on multiple planes of the skull, contusions on the inner thigh and chest area and healing fractures, court records say.

The pathologist report said that Zyre’s injuries were consistent with her being swung around and her head hitting a piece of furniture, causing a displaced skull fracture. The child also had multiple bruises consistent with other injuries, according to the report.

When questioned about the older injuries, Martinez said he has no idea how she got those injuries and that her 5-year-old brother was “usually rough with her while fighting,” according to court documents. After detectives got Martinez’s cell phone, they found a photo of Zyre with a large contusion on the side of her head that was as large as an adult hand from Oct. 12, 2021. There were also messages between Martinez and the child’s mother over a potty training incident from Nov. 18, 2021.

Martinez was arrested and charged with murder. His bond was set at $70,000. He has been released after making bail.