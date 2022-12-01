CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A man who recently purchased a home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, found the decomposing body of the previous homeowner in the basement, representatives for the city confirmed this week.

Police and firefighters were called to the home on Tuesday just after 11:40 a.m., when the new owner discovered the body.

The office of the city’s medical examiner later identified the deceased as 71-year-old Nina Fielden, who was listed as the owner of the same property, according to Cuyahoga County records.

The new owner told detectives he discovered Fielden’s body while checking on the property, which he had recently purchased through a foreclosure sale.

There were “no signs of trauma” to the body, according to the medical examiner. The incident is currently under investigation.