PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On New Years Eve 2019, Gregory Newson shot Deputy Chris Dickerson in the head, during a traffic stop.

Newson was able to leave the scene and fled the state to Shreveport, Louisiana where he was arrested after crashing his car and being chased on foot.

Now in October, nearly 10 months later, Newson has been indicted.

Newson was charged for Capital Murder of a Peace Officer or Fireman.

