HOUSTON (KETK) – A man in Texas was killed while buying tacos for his wife from a food truck early Monday morning, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The report says that officers were called to Irvington Boulevard in northern Houston around 1 a.m. After the man ordered the food, he began to walk back to his car.

The victim was approached by two males who shot him multiple times in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Police are talking to witnesses and trying to learn information about the shooters. No description has been released as of this writing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details later.